Dr. Jay Merker, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Merker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Merker works at
Locations
-
1
Long Island Medical Anesthesiology P C.192 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 487-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merker?
Dr. Merker is an excellent, knowledgeable, and experienced doctor. He recently leveraged his decades of experience to recommend and perform a colonoscopy. Other doctors would not necessarily have done this, due to my relative youth. He found both a polyp and colon cancer, thankfully very early. This could have saved my life, because under normal circumstances I wouldn't even have had a colonoscopy for 9 more years. He is also an excellent primary care, and takes the time to call very frequently to help me through my care.
About Dr. Jay Merker, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1508933250
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merker works at
Dr. Merker has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Merker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merker.
