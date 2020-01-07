Overview

Dr. Jay Merker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Merker works at Ambulatory Surgery Center N Nassau in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.