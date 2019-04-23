Dr. Jay Mergaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mergaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Mergaman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Mergaman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Locations
The Pain Center125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 110, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Tri-County Pain Center PC4979 Old Street Rd Ste B, Trevose, PA 19053 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mergaman has been very proactive and helpful with my cervical pain and conditions, I would recomment him to anyone, great Doctor!!
About Dr. Jay Mergaman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417915810
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
- Wilmington VA Medical Center
- Ross University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mergaman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mergaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mergaman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mergaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mergaman speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mergaman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mergaman.
