Overview

Dr. Jay Mergaman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Mergaman works at The Pain Center in Lansdale, PA with other offices in Trevose, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

