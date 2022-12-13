Dr. Jay Mepani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mepani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Mepani, MD
Dr. Jay Mepani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Locations
Diabetes Endocrinology Associates PC2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 520, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 299-2223
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I absolutely love Dr.Mepani he is a dream. He cares about his patients and offers solutions. I was lucky to have found him. I also love the staff they run a well oiled machine and I appreciate that
About Dr. Jay Mepani, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1174570378
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Metro Health Mc Case Western Reserve
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Mepani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mepani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mepani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mepani has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mepani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mepani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mepani.
