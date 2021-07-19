Dr. Jay Meizlish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meizlish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Meizlish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Meizlish, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Meizlish works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Specialists PC1305 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 292-2000
-
2
Northeast Medical Group Cardiac Specialists - Shelton2 Ivy Brook Rd Ste 205, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 922-9466
-
3
Arthritis and Internal Medicine Associates LLC5520 Park Ave, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 385-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr M for 13 years. I expect nothing but the best care from him and his staff and I am never disappointed
About Dr. Jay Meizlish, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225033046
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meizlish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meizlish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meizlish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meizlish works at
Dr. Meizlish has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meizlish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meizlish speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Meizlish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meizlish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meizlish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meizlish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.