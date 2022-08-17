Dr. Jay Meisner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meisner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Meisner, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Meisner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Meisner works at
Locations
Jay Meisner, MD, FACS605 Park Ave Apt 1B, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 794-1500
Oradell Plastic Surgery680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 306, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 483-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
If you are seeking a skilled and caring plastic surgeon, I highly recommend Dr. Jay Meisner. From the very moment I met Dr. Meisner, I immediately noticed his amazing personality. Dr. Meisner is calm, caring, kind, personable, and a very experienced plastic surgeon. His office manager, Maria, was also welcoming each time I visited the office. At each office visit, Dr. Meisner treated me as if I was his younger sister. I never felt rushed as Dr. Meisner carefully explained every step of the breast reduction and lift in terms that I could easily understand. I felt as if Dr. Meisner rolled out the carpet for me during all of my appointments. I have been to other doctors before but none like Dr. Meisner… he is exemplary! Dr. Meisner is also an excellent communicator and a great listener. Dr. Meisner was there for me to answer any question I had. He went above and beyond to check-in on me post-surgery. I will be eternally grateful for Dr. Meisner’s artistry and skill!
About Dr. Jay Meisner, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hosp
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meisner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meisner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meisner speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Meisner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meisner.
