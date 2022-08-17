See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Jay Meisner, MD

General Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jay Meisner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Meisner works at Robert Auerbach, MD in New York, NY with other offices in Oradell, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Locations

    Jay Meisner, MD, FACS
    605 Park Ave Apt 1B, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 794-1500
    Oradell Plastic Surgery
    680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 306, Oradell, NJ 07649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 483-8880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer

Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jay Meisner, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982600219
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hosp
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Meisner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meisner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meisner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meisner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Meisner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meisner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meisner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meisner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

