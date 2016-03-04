Dr. Jay Meisel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meisel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Meisel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Meisel, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Meisel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Joydip Bhattacharya D.o. Medical Corp.1575 Soquel Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 462-3050
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meisel?
friendly. confident atmosphere
About Dr. Jay Meisel, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1720140353
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meisel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meisel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meisel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meisel works at
Dr. Meisel speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Meisel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meisel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meisel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meisel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.