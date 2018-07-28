Dr. Jay Maust II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maust II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Maust II, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Maust II, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Charles Parish Hospital.
Dr. Maust II works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Children's Clinic Southwest LA2903 1st Ave, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 478-6480Wednesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maust II?
Our family loves Dr. Maust !
About Dr. Jay Maust II, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1831180553
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maust II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maust II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maust II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maust II works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Maust II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maust II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maust II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maust II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.