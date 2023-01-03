See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Jay Marumoto, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jay Marumoto, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (154)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jay Marumoto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Marumoto works at Orthopedic Associates Of Hawaii in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES of HAWAII LLP
    1401 S Beretania St Ste 750, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 521-8160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 155 ratings
    Patient Ratings (155)
    5 Star
    (136)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Marumoto?

    Jan 03, 2023
    Convenient location, ample parking, friendly staff, and thorough evaluation. Takes the time to listen and is crank and honest…and that’s much appreciated.
    — Jan 03, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jay Marumoto, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jay Marumoto, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Marumoto to family and friends

    Dr. Marumoto's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Marumoto

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jay Marumoto, MD.

    About Dr. Jay Marumoto, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407968365
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Hawaii
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hawaii
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Marumoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marumoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marumoto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marumoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marumoto works at Orthopedic Associates Of Hawaii in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Marumoto’s profile.

    Dr. Marumoto has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marumoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    155 patients have reviewed Dr. Marumoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marumoto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marumoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marumoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jay Marumoto, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.