Dr. Markham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Markham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Markham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Markham works at
Locations
1
Pioneer Valley Cardiology Associates Inc.300 Stafford St, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 781-5735
2
Pioneer Valley Cardiology PC2 Medical Center Dr Ste 410, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 781-5735
3
Riverbend Medical Group444 Montgomery St, Chicopee, MA 01020 Directions (413) 594-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
The staff and Dr. Markham have always been friendly, professional and knowledgeable. They have answered all questions and listened to my concerns to my satisfaction every time. They explain procedures so I understand what to expect.
About Dr. Jay Markham, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1427022508
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markham has seen patients for Cardiac Imaging, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Markham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.