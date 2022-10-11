See All Gastroenterologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Jay Malamut, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jay Malamut, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Malamut works at Champaign Dental Group in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Champaign Dental Group
    502 Centennial Blvd Ste 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 (856) 751-2300

Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Constipation

Oct 11, 2022
He Listen ask questions but most of all he listen to the whole story fingers out whats important and takes it from there I wouldn t go anywer else
margaret cotte — Oct 11, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  Gastroenterology
  41 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1881682367
  Hahnemann University Hospital
  Hahnemann University Hospital
  Hahnemann University Hospital
  Hahnemann University
  Internal Medicine
  Virtua Marlton Hospital
  Virtua Vorhees Hospital

