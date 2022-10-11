Dr. Jay Malamut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malamut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Malamut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Malamut, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Dr. Malamut works at
Locations
Champaign Dental Group502 Centennial Blvd Ste 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 751-2300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malamut?
He Listen ask questions but most of all he listen to the whole story fingers out whats important and takes it from there I wouldn t go anywer else
About Dr. Jay Malamut, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1881682367
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malamut has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Malamut using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Malamut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malamut works at
Dr. Malamut has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malamut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Malamut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malamut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malamut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malamut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.