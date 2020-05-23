Overview

Dr. Jay Lupin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Lupin works at Westmed Medical Group in West Harrison, NY with other offices in New Rochelle, NY and Rye, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.