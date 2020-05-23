Dr. Jay Lupin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lupin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Lupin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Lupin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Lupin works at
Locations
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 831-6800
Westchester Medical Group PC171 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 831-6800
The Westchester Medical Group PC1 Theall Rd, Rye, NY 10580 Directions (914) 848-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lupin is great!! Myself, family and friend have all had great experiences with him. I’m 40 and didn’t think we’d have another child that we desperately wanted. Dr Lupin helped us from the very beginning making sure we had a healthy pregnancy after many miscarriages. He is knowledgeable, caring and lighthearted. I highly recommend Dr. Lupin!
About Dr. Jay Lupin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1225124605
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lupin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lupin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lupin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lupin has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lupin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lupin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lupin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lupin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lupin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.