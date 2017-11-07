Dr. Jay Luft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Luft, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Luft, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Luft works at
Locations
Wilmington Otolaryngology Asscs2300 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 2A, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 658-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit to Dr Luft was successful as he explained to me my condition and the treatment worked for me.
About Dr. Jay Luft, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luft has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luft accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luft works at
Dr. Luft has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Earwax Buildup and Enlarged Turbinates, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luft speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Luft. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luft.
