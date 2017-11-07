Overview

Dr. Jay Luft, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Luft works at Wilmington Otolaryngology Asscs in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Earwax Buildup and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.