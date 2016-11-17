See All Plastic Surgeons in Florence, SC
Dr. Jay Lucas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jay Lucas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They completed their residency with Duke University Hospital

Dr. Lucas works at LUCAS COSMETIC SURGERY in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Women's Care LLC
    1590 Freedom Blvd Ste C, Florence, SC 29505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 317-9999
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Musc Health Florence Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Hearing Screening
Carotid Ultrasound
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Hearing Screening
Carotid Ultrasound

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 17, 2016
    I have known Dr Lucas for many years. He has always been very professional and honest in treating the many friends and family that have seen him. His skill level is by far superior to his peers in the Florence area. I highly recommend him for any of the cosmetic procedures he provides.
    Durham, NC — Nov 17, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Jay Lucas, MD
    About Dr. Jay Lucas, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467404301
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lucas works at LUCAS COSMETIC SURGERY in Florence, SC. View the full address on Dr. Lucas’s profile.

    Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

