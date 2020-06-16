Dr. Jay Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Lucas, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Lucas, MD is a Craniofacial Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Craniofacial Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with East Tennessee Children's Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Lucas works at
Locations
-
1
The Lucas Center280 Fort Sanders West Blvd Bldg 4, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 218-6210
Hospital Affiliations
- East Tennessee Children's Hospital
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lucas?
Dr. Lucas is an excellent surgeon. He has superior skills And he’s a very caring surgeon. He and his team wants what’s best for his patients.. Dr. Lucas is extremely intelligent and thorough and does a great job I would highly recommend him for your surgical needs.
About Dr. Jay Lucas, MD
- Craniofacial Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1447301270
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- Hospital University Of Pa
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Roanoke College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas works at
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.