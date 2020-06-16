Overview

Dr. Jay Lucas, MD is a Craniofacial Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Craniofacial Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with East Tennessee Children's Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Lucas works at The Lucas Center in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.