Dr. Jay Long, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (91)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jay Long, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pell City, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East and St. Vincent's St. Clair.

Dr. Long works at SAINT VINCENT SAINT CLAIR HOSPITAL in Pell City, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

2 (1)
Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Vincent Saint Clair Outptnt
    7063 Veterans Pkwy, Pell City, AL 35125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 884-0434
  2. 2
    Jay C Long MD
    48 Medical Park Dr E Ste 150, Birmingham, AL 35235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 833-6907
  3. 3
    Saint Vincent Saint Clair Outptnt
    2805 Dr John Haynes Dr, Pell City, AL 35125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 884-0434

Hospital Affiliations
  • St. Vincent's East
  • St. Vincent's St. Clair

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Abdominal Pain
Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones
Incisional Hernia

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 30, 2022
    Dr. Long did surgery on me in 2013 and I was so satisfied with no complications, and unable to see the surgery site. Now I have chosen him for my Bariatric surgery. He informed me on what I needed to do and how to do it to be successful with my surgery.
    Kathy Hicks — Jul 30, 2022
    About Dr. Jay Long, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346293628
    Education & Certifications

    • The Methodist Hospital-Houston Texas
    • Baptist Medical Center East
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Tulane University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Long has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

