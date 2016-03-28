See All General Surgeons in Blue Ash, OH
Dr. Jay Logeman, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jay Logeman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Logeman works at Surgical Associates of Southwest Ohio Inc. in Blue Ash, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Associates of Southwest Ohio Inc.
    4260 Glendale Milford Rd Ste 102, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 791-1224
  2. 2
    Good Samaritan Hospital
    375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 791-1224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 28, 2016
    My first visit with Dr. Logeman gave me hope. He was positive and compassionate. Dr. Logeman named the disease that was causing my wounds and pain. After three months, I was finally getting the proper treatment and was beginning to experience a relief from the pain I had had for three months. Dr. Logeman diligently followed my progress and did his best and to see that I got the proper treatment after my surgery. He goes above what is expected of him by most hospital standards to ensure recovery
    Joseph Pietrosky in Dry Ridge, KY — Mar 28, 2016
    About Dr. Jay Logeman, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538135041
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Logeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Logeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Logeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Logeman has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Logeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

