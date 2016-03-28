Overview

Dr. Jay Logeman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Logeman works at Surgical Associates of Southwest Ohio Inc. in Blue Ash, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.