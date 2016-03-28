Dr. Jay Logeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Logeman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Logeman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Surgical Associates of Southwest Ohio Inc.4260 Glendale Milford Rd Ste 102, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 791-1224
Good Samaritan Hospital375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 791-1224
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with Dr. Logeman gave me hope. He was positive and compassionate. Dr. Logeman named the disease that was causing my wounds and pain. After three months, I was finally getting the proper treatment and was beginning to experience a relief from the pain I had had for three months. Dr. Logeman diligently followed my progress and did his best and to see that I got the proper treatment after my surgery. He goes above what is expected of him by most hospital standards to ensure recovery
About Dr. Jay Logeman, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1538135041
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
