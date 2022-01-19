Dr. Jay Libys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Libys, MD
Dr. Jay Libys, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock.
Coast Cardiology Center14055 Seaway Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 466-2700
Coast Cardiovascular Associates1391 Broad Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 863-8868
Memorial Physician Clinics At Bay St Louis835 Thames Ave, Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520 Directions (228) 575-2383
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.Libys is a great doctor & he really takes good care of his patients & he will do what needs to be done to make sure you are feeling better.
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Libys has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Libys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Libys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Libys has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Libys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Libys. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Libys.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Libys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Libys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.