Dr. Jay Levy, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Levy, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson North Medical Center and Larkin Community Hospital.
Dr. Levy works at
Locations
-
1
LeJuene Office351 NW 42nd Ave Ste 501, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 643-8871
-
2
South Office6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 612, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 666-8850
-
3
North Miami Office184 Ne 168th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 655-0411
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson North Medical Center
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very experienced. Gives always advise. When he does the injaction into the eye you do not feel anything. Perfect!
About Dr. Jay Levy, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851388201
Education & Certifications
- White Meml Hospital
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Levy speaks Spanish.
