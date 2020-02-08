Dr. Jay Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Levin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Levin, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Levin works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Skin and Aesthetics5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 660, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-4110
- 2 5667 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-4110
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful he has been our Dr for years would not even think about using anyone else. The first visit my wife made he found Melanoma in his early stages probably saved her life. He is a great doctor
About Dr. Jay Levin, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1467406082
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mass Gen Hosp, Dermatology Med Coll Of Ga Hosp & Cli, Dermatology Baylor Coll Of Med, Internal Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Seborrheic Dermatitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.