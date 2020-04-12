Dr. Jay Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7333
Olive View Medical Center14445 Olive View Dr, Sylmar, CA 91342 Directions (818) 364-3194MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 3 10833 Le Conte Ave Rm 64-128, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7333
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Lee by my pulmonologist for complex lung surgery because--as my doctor told me--he's the best. For me, he certainly was. I was very impressed during my first office visit with Dr. Lee at UCLA because he knew the details of a my history involving many tests and scans, took the time to explain my options, surgical and non-surgical, and spotted some issues not mentioned by others that warranted further testing before surgery. Subsequent visits were easily made, and very useful to me. Ultimately, his 4-hour surgery in March 2020 went perfectly. Post-surgically, Dr. Lee and his staff have been exceptionally communicative and helpful. Dr. Lee is an excellent surgeon.
About Dr. Jay Lee, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1952326654
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
