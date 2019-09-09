Dr. Jay Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orange County Heart Institute and Research Center A Medical Group1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 640, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 564-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Both my parents saw Dr. Jay Lee regularly for many years. He was very patient, extremely knowledgable and at the end of their lives, he was exceptionally caring and understanding. My 96 year old father had a leaky valve and really wanted a valve replacement. He was not ready to give up and didn’t want to pass on and expressed that to Dr. Lee. Dr. Lee spent hours with him over the period of Dad's six week hospitalization explaining the risks of surgery at his age and even discussing death and dying with him. I’ll always be grateful to Dr. Lee for his kindness during those last days of Dad’s life. He really made a difference in the way Dad left this world to the next. Dad went from very stressed and anxious to calm and accepting. Thank you Dr. Lee, you are one of a kind and one sharp cookie to boot! I highly recommend Dr. Jay Lee if you’re looking for a top notch cardiologist at a top notch hospital.
About Dr. Jay Lee, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1053346858
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Atrial Flutter and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.