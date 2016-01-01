Dr. Jay Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Kumar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from METROPOLITAN STATE COLLEGE OF DENVER.
Dr. Kumar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sunset Community Health Center Pediatric Clinic2060 W 24th St, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 344-5112
-
2
Sunset Community Health Center Inc675 S AVENUE B, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 539-3140
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
About Dr. Jay Kumar, MD
- Pediatrics
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1205269065
Education & Certifications
- METROPOLITAN STATE COLLEGE OF DENVER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.