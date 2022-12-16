Dr. Jay Kuchera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuchera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Kuchera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Kuchera, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital.
Dr. Kuchera works at
Locations
-
1
Resolute Pain Solutions - Port Saint Lucie10244 S US Highway 1, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (866) 228-7676Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Resolute Pain Solutions - Okeechobee208 NE 19th Dr, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (866) 228-7676Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Resolute Pain Solutions - Stuart111 SE Osceola St, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (866) 228-7676Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuchera?
Extremely courteous, thorough, helpful, and caring.
About Dr. Jay Kuchera, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1013974450
Education & Certifications
- University Miami
- University Miami Jackson Meml Hospital
- University of Florida
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuchera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuchera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuchera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuchera works at
Dr. Kuchera has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuchera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuchera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuchera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuchera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuchera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.