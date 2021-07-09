Overview

Dr. Jay Korngold, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.



Dr. Korngold works at Dr. Jay M. Korngold, MD in New City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

