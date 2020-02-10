Dr. Jay Klazmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klazmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Klazmer, DO
Overview
Dr. Jay Klazmer, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Health Marlton73 N Maple Ave Ste B, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Always on top of my condition and satus. He is the only Nuero doct that found the correct Meds for my condition that work well for me. I feel human again. ( not a zombie)
About Dr. Jay Klazmer, DO
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1356341556
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klazmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klazmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klazmer has seen patients for Vertigo, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klazmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
241 patients have reviewed Dr. Klazmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klazmer.
