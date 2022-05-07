Dr. Jay Klarnet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klarnet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Klarnet, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Klarnet, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Casa Grande Medical Center.
Dr. Klarnet works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cochise Oncology5151 E HIGHWAY 90, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 803-6644
-
2
Cancer Treatment Services of Arizona1876 E Sabin Dr # 100, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (520) 836-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Casa Grande Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klarnet?
I'm happy with Dr Klarnet everyone is so polite and up to date on my health, makes sure I get all Blood Work needed he is always on top of what needs to be done. Over all I give Dr Klarnet and His Clinic a 100000000%
About Dr. Jay Klarnet, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538258314
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- SUNY Buffalo (Roswell Park Memorial Institute)
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klarnet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klarnet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klarnet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klarnet works at
Dr. Klarnet has seen patients for Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klarnet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klarnet speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Klarnet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klarnet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klarnet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klarnet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.