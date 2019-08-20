Dr. Jay Kirkham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Kirkham, DO
Dr. Jay Kirkham, DO is a Pulmonologist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University|Midwestern University, Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Jefferson Health New Jersey435 Hurffville Cross Keys Rd, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Dr Kirkham performed 2 bronchoscopies on my husband Chris during his lung cancer diagnosis. We were terrified, Chris is 47, and a non-smoker, how could he have lung cancer??? We cannot say enough good things about Dr. Kirkham, he is highly skilled in his craft and has an amazing manner about him. He put us both at ease during the procedures, and the entire process. We could tell he cared and it pained him to deliver the shocking news that this was in fact cancer. His calm manner was incredibly helpful for us, and was much appreciated. After the diagnosis, Dr. Kirkham sent us to Dr Steinberg for a surgery consult. The entire process was seamless. They encouraged us to seek a second opinion, but after visiting another premier health center, Chris decided these were "his people" and who he wanted for cancer treatment. We were pleased with every aspect of the care Chris received from the Lung Nodule Center team at Jefferson Health in Sewell NJ, and would recommend them to anyone!!
- Pulmonary Disease
- 12 years of experience
- English, French
- 1225319130
- Rowan School of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Georgetown University|Midwestern University, Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Kirkham speaks French.
