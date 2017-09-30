Dr. Jay Kerner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Kerner, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jay Kerner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Jay Arthur Kerner314 Demott Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 223-4026
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Kerner is a caring and helpful podiatrist. My experiences have been excellent over a long period. He carefully explains what issues must be addressed and the various options for doing so. His gentle manner and obvious respect for his patients is commendable, and I would highly recommend him to others. I might add that he has a wide variety of interests and quickly puts patients at ease. Likewise, his office staff is helpful and friendly
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Kerner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerner has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerner.
