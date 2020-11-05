Overview

Dr. Jay Kenik, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Denison, IA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone County Health Center, Cass County Memorial Hospital, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Clarinda Regional Health Center, Columbus Community Hospital, Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Shenandoah Medical Center and Wagner Community Memorial Hospital Avera.



Dr. Kenik works at Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C. in Denison, IA with other offices in Omaha, NE, Bellevue, NE, Onawa, IA, Columbus, NE and Red Oak, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.