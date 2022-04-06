Dr. Jay Keener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Keener, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Keener, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Southeast Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Barnes-jewish West County Hospital12634 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8000
Washington University OB/GYN600 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2814
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2551
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Southeast Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had rotator cuff surgery in 2019. Everything went great (full recovery of motion). Visited today for a different issue. As always, he is kind, profession, knowledgeable, and very compassionate. I’m in the medical field and will not send my friends and family to anyone else for arm or shoulder issue.
About Dr. Jay Keener, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1689692642
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keener has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keener has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Keener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.