See All Neurologists in Clinton Township, MI
Dr. Jay Kaner, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jay Kaner, DO

Neurology
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jay Kaner, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.

Dr. Kaner works at Tri-County Neurological in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Polymyositis and Meningitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ram Garg, MD
Dr. Ram Garg, MD
6 (77)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-County Neurological
    39581 GARFIELD RD, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 286-2770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
  • Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Polymyositis
Meningitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Polymyositis
Meningitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kaner?

    Dec 09, 2020
    Dr Kaner has been amazing to me. I contracted Covid-19 end of March and have been dealing with long Covid for months now. Most of my symptoms are neurological. He has been very patient with me, compassionate and is trying everything to help me out. I would definitely recommend Dr Kaner.
    Joleen from Clinton Township — Dec 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jay Kaner, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jay Kaner, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kaner to family and friends

    Dr. Kaner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kaner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jay Kaner, DO.

    About Dr. Jay Kaner, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316995384
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Kaner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaner works at Tri-County Neurological in Clinton Township, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kaner’s profile.

    Dr. Kaner has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Polymyositis and Meningitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jay Kaner, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.