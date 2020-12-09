Dr. Jay Kaner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Kaner, DO
Overview
Dr. Jay Kaner, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Locations
Tri-County Neurological39581 GARFIELD RD, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 286-2770
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kaner has been amazing to me. I contracted Covid-19 end of March and have been dealing with long Covid for months now. Most of my symptoms are neurological. He has been very patient with me, compassionate and is trying everything to help me out. I would definitely recommend Dr Kaner.
About Dr. Jay Kaner, DO
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1316995384
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaner has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Polymyositis and Meningitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.