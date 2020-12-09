Overview

Dr. Jay Kaner, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Kaner works at Tri-County Neurological in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Polymyositis and Meningitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.