Overview

Dr. Jay Kalan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kalan works at Medical Associates of the Lowcountry in Bluffton, SC with other offices in Okatie, SC, Hilton Head Island, SC and Beaufort, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.