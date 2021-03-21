Dr. Jay Kalan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Kalan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Kalan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kalan works at
Locations
-
1
Hilton Head Heart - Bluffton75 Baylor Dr Ste 155, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 682-2800
-
2
Hilton Head Heart - Okatie8 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 101, Okatie, SC 29909 Directions (843) 682-2800
-
3
Hilton Head Heart8 Hospital Center Blvd Ste 130, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 593-0334
-
4
Hilton Head Heart - Beaufort95 Sea Island Pkwy Ste 102, Beaufort, SC 29907 Directions (843) 682-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalan?
Good. Visit. Will tell freinds
About Dr. Jay Kalan, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1306835541
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center|NHLBI-NIH|U Va
- Washington Hospital Center
- Wash Hosp Ctr
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Tufts University
- Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalan works at
Dr. Kalan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.