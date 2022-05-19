Dr. Jay Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Joshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Joshi, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Dr. Joshi works at
Locations
-
1
National Pain Centers2260 W Higgins Rd Ste 201, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 701-3250
-
2
National Pain Centers230 Center Dr Ste 201, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 701-3250
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joshi?
I have been to many other doctors over the last 15 years. I’ve been to private practices and the large hospitals. None of them could figure out what was wrong and they did procedures that didn’t help. As soon as I met Dr. Joshi, I knew I was in the right place. After just the first procedure, I had almost 100% relief. I couldn’t believe it. Expecially after no relief from other doctors. Thank GOD for Dr. Joshi. Please bless him for what he has done for me and my family.
About Dr. Jay Joshi, MD
- Pain Management
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1447203153
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.