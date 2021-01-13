Overview

Dr. Jay Jindal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wauseon, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Jindal works at Dr. Safadi & Associates, Inc. in Wauseon, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH, Sylvania, OH and Adrian, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.