Dr. Jay Jindal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jindal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Jindal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Jindal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wauseon, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Jindal works at
Locations
-
1
ProMedica Physicians Ear, Nose and Throat725 S Shoop Ave, Wauseon, OH 43567 Directions (419) 578-7555Friday9:00am - 3:30pm
-
2
ProMedica Physicians Ear, Nose and Throat6005 Monclova Rd Ste 320, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 578-7555
-
3
ProMedica Physicians Ear, Nose and Throat - Sylvania5700 Monroe St Ste 320, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 578-7555
-
4
ProMedica Physicians Ear, Nose and Throat - Samantha Mucha, MD777 Kimole Ln Ste 240, Adrian, MI 49221 Directions (517) 263-9491Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
-
5
Promedica Physicians Ear, Nose and Throat5300 Harroun Rd Ste 118, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 578-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jindal?
He is very professional and displays a real interest in your well being. I would recommend Dr. Jindal to anyone.
About Dr. Jay Jindal, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1629063599
Education & Certifications
- Head and Neck Surgery Associates
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jindal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jindal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jindal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jindal works at
Dr. Jindal has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jindal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jindal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jindal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jindal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jindal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.