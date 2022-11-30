Overview

Dr. Jay Iinuma, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Iinuma works at Thomas E Miles MD in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.