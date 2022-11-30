See All Family Doctors in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Jay Iinuma, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jay Iinuma, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Iinuma works at Thomas E Miles MD in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jay Iinuma, MD
    301 W Huntington Dr Ste 608, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 445-1595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jay Iinuma, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659442564
    Education & Certifications

    • White Meml Med Center
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Iinuma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iinuma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iinuma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iinuma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Iinuma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iinuma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iinuma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iinuma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

