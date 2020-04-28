Overview

Dr. Jay Hurh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They graduated from St. Georges's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Hurh works at Advocate Medical Group Pain Management in Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.