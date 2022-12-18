See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Savannah, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Jay Howington, MD

Emergency Medicine
4.5 (60)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jay Howington, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Howington works at Jay Howington in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jay Howington
    1 E Jackson Blvd, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 355-1010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Upon my last visit which was 5 weeks following my pipeline stent surgery, Dr. Howington was very assuring that I was healing well and in 6 months I was to have an angiogram to visually confirm that all was working as he’d expected. He was very thorough as to continuing on the Plavix for at least those 6 months . He never rushed through his explanations for any of my concerns. He is a fine gentleman in addition to being an awesome Neurological surgeon. I was truly blessed to have been referred to Dr. Howington. His PA, Chris and his secretary Raymond are also very caring and accessible to the patients .
    Peggy Zeigler — Dec 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jay Howington, MD
    About Dr. Jay Howington, MD

    • Emergency Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326037367
    Education & Certifications

    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    • Neurosurgery
