Overview

Dr. Jay Horowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Horowitz works at ENT and Allergy Associates - East Brunswick in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.