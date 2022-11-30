Dr. Jay Horowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Horowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Horowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - East Brunswick557 Cranbury Rd Ste 3, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 613-0600
ENT and Allergy Associates - Old Bridge3663 US 9 N Ste 102, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 679-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Horowitz operated on my deviated septum and the entire experience was outstanding! He listens to his patients and provides information that allows you to make an informed decision about your own medical care. I would recommend him to anyone looking for a superior ENT doctor!
About Dr. Jay Horowitz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1255421673
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hosp, Otolaryngology
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
