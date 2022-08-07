Dr. Jay Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Herman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Herman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Herman works at
Locations
Pittsburgh Cardiothoracic Associates PC532 S Aiken Ave Ste 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 531-2522
Kalyani M Phanse MD1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 108, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 531-2522
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Called about a procedure. He had my consult booked a week later and the surgery a week after that. In and out in 20 minutes, quick recovery, zero judgements or issues. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jay Herman, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1477574234
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herman works at
Dr. Herman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.