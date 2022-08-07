Overview

Dr. Jay Herman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Herman works at Pittsburgh Cardiothoracic Associates PC in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.