Dr. Jay Hendrix, MD
Dr. Jay Hendrix, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Central Austin Dermatology P.A.720 W 34th St Ste 210, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 450-1001
Dr Hendrix is amazing and very thorough. His nurse is just as amazing! Myself and my wife have gone here for over 15 years and would highly recommend going to him. One of my favorite things is that he tries out ALL of the treatments he uses in his practice on himself first so he can accurately describe what to expect. Now that is dedication! He is magic with removals; it is all i can say.
About Dr. Jay Hendrix, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Hendrix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hendrix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendrix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendrix. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendrix.
