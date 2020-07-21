See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Jay Hendrix, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jay Hendrix, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

Dr. Hendrix works at Central Austin Dermatology P.A. in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Austin Dermatology P.A.
    Central Austin Dermatology P.A.
720 W 34th St Ste 210, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 450-1001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Hives
Fungal Nail Infection
Treatment frequency



Dermatitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Fungal Nail Infection
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Erythema Multiforme
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 21, 2020
    Dr Hendrix is amazing and very thorough. His nurse is just as amazing! Myself and my wife have gone here for over 15 years and would highly recommend going to him. One of my favorite things is that he tries out ALL of the treatments he uses in his practice on himself first so he can accurately describe what to expect. Now that is dedication! He is magic with removals; it is all i can say.
    Christopher B. — Jul 21, 2020
    About Dr. Jay Hendrix, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851304380
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Hendrix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendrix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hendrix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hendrix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hendrix works at Central Austin Dermatology P.A. in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hendrix’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendrix. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendrix.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendrix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendrix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

