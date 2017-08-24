Dr. Jay Hendrickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendrickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Hendrickson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Hendrickson, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College Penn.
Dr. Hendrickson works at
Locations
Hendrickson & Hunt Pain Management Physicians2350 E Bidwell St, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 221-5764
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I just saw Dr. Hendrickson for the first time and he was wonderful. He took the time to listen to me and talked to me like a human being. He is very knowledgeable and compassionate. His nurse, Allison, is fantastic as is the rest of the staff.
About Dr. Jay Hendrickson, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1457304016
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- Medical College Penn
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hendrickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hendrickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendrickson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendrickson.
