Dr. Jay Hassenfratz, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jay Hassenfratz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic
Southgate Medical Group1026 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Directions (716) 712-0851
Thomas A Hassenfratz DPM380 Cleveland Dr, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 836-7156
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Knows his stuff. Soon as he saw my foot he knew the problem. Good staff. Very nice guy. .
- Podiatry
- English
- 1992856397
- Cleveland Clinic
- Canisius College
