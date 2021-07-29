See All Podiatrists in West Seneca, NY
Dr. Jay Hassenfratz, DPM

Podiatry
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jay Hassenfratz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Hassenfratz works at Southgate Medical Group in West Seneca, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
Locations

  1. 1
    Southgate Medical Group
    1026 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 712-0851
  2. 2
    Thomas A Hassenfratz DPM
    380 Cleveland Dr, Buffalo, NY 14215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 836-7156

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Universal Health Network
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 29, 2021
    Knows his stuff. Soon as he saw my foot he knew the problem. Good staff. Very nice guy. .
    Fred — Jul 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jay Hassenfratz, DPM
    About Dr. Jay Hassenfratz, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1992856397
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Canisius College
