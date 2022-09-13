Dr. Jay Groves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Groves, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Groves, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Groves works at
Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Health Center323 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Groves?
Dr Groves is extremely caring and spends time with his patient. He is extremely knowledgeable and competent. I received an injection in my foot and did not feel any discomfort which demonstrates his expertise and caring attitude toward providing utmost comfort for his patients. His staff is top notch from the ladies at the front desk to assistants….very friendly and attentive. Do not hesitate to see Dr Groves if you need a podiatrist!!!
About Dr. Jay Groves, MD
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1265460877
Education & Certifications
- Northlake Regl Med Ctr
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Groves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Groves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Groves using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Groves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Groves works at
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Groves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.