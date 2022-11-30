Overview

Dr. Jay Gottlieb, DO is a Dermatologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.



Dr. Gottlieb works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Pembroke Pines in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dry Skin and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.