Dr. Jay Goland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Goland, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Goland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They completed their residency with University of California-Los Angeles
Dr. Goland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Optum Primary and Specialty Care1236 N MAGNOLIA AVE, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 995-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goland?
Very professional
About Dr. Jay Goland, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1760489371
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goland accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goland works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Goland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.