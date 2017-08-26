Dr. Jay Gaucher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaucher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Gaucher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Gaucher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.
Locations
Carolina Cardiology Consultant1005 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-6900
Carolina Cardiology Consultants877 W Faris Rd Ste B, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr, have seen Him and Malinowski Always work to have My best interest in mine. Most of all they listen to what I have to say and hear me.
About Dr. Jay Gaucher, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Tripler Army Ctr
- Medical College of Virginia
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaucher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaucher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaucher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaucher has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaucher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaucher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaucher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaucher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaucher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.