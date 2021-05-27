Overview

Dr. Jay Gannaway, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They completed their residency with University OK Health Science Center



Dr. Gannaway works at INTEGRIS Orthopedics Edmond in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.