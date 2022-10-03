Dr. Jay Franklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Franklin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Franklin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. Franklin works at
Locations
Pediatric Care of Kendall LLC9370 SW 72nd St Ste 212, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 271-4904
Hospital Affiliations
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very familiar and likes to listen about complains.
About Dr. Jay Franklin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 54 years of experience
- English, French
- 1275637589
Education & Certifications
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franklin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franklin works at
Dr. Franklin speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franklin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.