Dr. Fiore has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Fiore, MD
Dr. Jay Fiore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Heimer, Fiore, Turco Eye Care & Surgery1700 Old Gatesburg Rd Ste 300, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 234-1002
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Jay Fiore, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Fiore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fiore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.