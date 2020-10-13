Dr. Jay Fawver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fawver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Fawver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Fawver, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6920 Pointe Inverness Way Ste 120, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-4060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fawver and his staff has turned my life around for the better! I can't believe how much better I feel. His staff have been nothing but polite, professional, and a God send. I'm 62 years old, and I now have a different outlook on life, and happier with my inner being. There was a reason that our paths have crossed. My thanks to Dr. Fawver and ALL of his staff !
About Dr. Jay Fawver, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1164457404
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fawver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fawver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fawver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Fawver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fawver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fawver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fawver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.